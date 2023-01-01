NBA Twitter reacts to Nets’ dominating 123-106 win over the Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets took their talents to North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets on New Years Eve and won 123-106. This is the third time that these teams have played each other this season and the Nets now lead the regular-season series 3-0.

For the Nets, Kyrie Irving had 28 points and six rebounds while Kevin Durant had 23 points and four assists. Royce O’Neale had 14 points and six assists while Nic Claxton had 14 points and six blocks.

For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball had 23 points and 11 assists while Mason Plumlee had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Terry Rozier had 16 points and five rebounds and PJ Washington had 12 points and three rebounds,

As expected, the Nets got off to a good start and didn’t look back. Brooklyn led by as many as 22 points in this game and had their fourth wire-to-wire win of this campaign.

The Nets held the Hornets to 39.6% shooting from the field as they emphasized closing out on three-point shooters. The Nets played well in every aspect of the game other than being out-rebounded by Charlotte 45-41 and turning the ball over 14 times. Ultimately, Brooklyn did not let the Hornets establish a rhythm at any point and that led to this win before 2023 comes upon us.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Nets’ thorough win over the Hornets:

