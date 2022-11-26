NBA Twitter reacts to Nets disappointing 128-117 loss to the Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets visited the Indiana Pacers on Friday and lost 128-117 as they allowed four Pacers to score at least 20 points including Buddy Hield scoring 26. The Pacers now lead the regular-season series 2-1 and the fourth and final game of this series is on Dec.10.

The Nets’ big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons combined for 76 of the team’s 117 points, but Irving and Simmons were non-factors in the fourth quarter as Durant scored 20 of his 36 points in the period. In the end, the Nets struggled to defend without fouling as they allowed the Pacers to shoot 38 free-throws.

Here’s what NBA Twitter had to say about the Nets’ loss: