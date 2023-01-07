NBA Twitter reacts to Nets’ comeback 108-102 win over the Pelicans

The Brooklyn Nets visited the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Friday and won 108-102. This is the second and final matchup between the two teams this season.

For the Nets, Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds while Kyrie Irving had 19 points and five assists. TJ Warren had 15 points and Royce O’Neale had 14.

For the Pelicans, CJ McCollum had 28 points and six assists while Naji Marshall had 23 points and nine rebounds. Jose Alvarado had 17 points off the bench and Jonas Valanciunas had 12.

Brooklyn did not start this game with much energy. Even though they were down only one point at the end of the first quarter, one could see that the Nets were going through the motions to begin this game. Brooklyn wasn’t getting many Offensive rebounds and it led to the Pelicans getting out in transition and scoring points in bunches.

In the second half, the Nets began to match the intensity of the Pelicans. Despite New Orleans missing Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, they fought hard and actually didn’t do much wrong in this game. Durant and Irving struggled from the field, but in the end, they made the shots necessary to pull out this win.

Story Originally appeared on Nets Wire