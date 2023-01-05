NBA Twitter reacts to Montrezl Harrell, Sixers beating Pacers in OT
The Philadelphia 76ers, while missing Joel Embiid, were able to hold off the Indiana Pacers at home 129-126 in overtime. Philadelphia led by as many as 13 and they saw that turn into a 4-point deficit with less than a minute remaining, but they were able to Rally and come away with the win.
James Harden had 26 points, eight assists, and six rebounds in order to lead the way for Philadelphia and they got 19 points and seven rebounds from De’Anthony Melton while Tobias Harris had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey also added 17 points, six assists, and five rebounds as he continues to work his way back from an injury.
However, the star of the night was Montrezl Harrell. Hopping off the bench, he had 19 points with five rebounds and four blocks. He made his first eight shots before finally missing one in overtime.
NBA Twitter gave its best reactions to Harrell and the Sixers getting the job done at home:
Montrezl Harrell with a putbacks slam to ignite the building as Maxey’s floater toilet-bowels out of the basket. Sixers lead by 3 with 1:34 to go.
Harrell has been fabulous on offense tonight. Sixers also firmly holding an L 15 minutes ago without Melton’s excellence.
— Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) January 5, 2023
A deserved round of applause for Montrezl Harrell, who checks out after giving the Sixers 10 quality minutes: 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 FT), a rebound, an assist, three blocks and a +9. He was excellent — probably the best he’s looked as a Sixer
— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) January 5, 2023
Block* looked like a Steal from the other end.
— Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) January 5, 2023
James Harden’s defense has been pretty dang solid to good since he came back from injury. Uses his hands incredibly well as a help defender.
— Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) January 5, 2023
A James Harden defensive play in the final 30 seconds leads to the Sixers forcing overtime, which should tell you how weird the end of regulation was on both ends
— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 5, 2023
De’Anthony Melton is the perfect Sixer
— Eric Marturano (@TheEMart) January 5, 2023
Again, where would the Sixers be without De’Anthony Melton?
— Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) January 5, 2023
