NBA Twitter reacts to Montrezl Harrell, Sixers beating Pacers in OT

The Philadelphia 76ers, while missing Joel Embiid, were able to hold off the Indiana Pacers at home 129-126 in overtime. Philadelphia led by as many as 13 and they saw that turn into a 4-point deficit with less than a minute remaining, but they were able to Rally and come away with the win.

James Harden had 26 points, eight assists, and six rebounds in order to lead the way for Philadelphia and they got 19 points and seven rebounds from De’Anthony Melton while Tobias Harris had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey also added 17 points, six assists, and five rebounds as he continues to work his way back from an injury.

However, the star of the night was Montrezl Harrell. Hopping off the bench, he had 19 points with five rebounds and four blocks. He made his first eight shots before finally missing one in overtime.

