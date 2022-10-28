NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers 0-4 start in 2022-23 NBA season

After four games, the Los Angeles Lakers remain winless in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Darvin Ham’s team was defeated by the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night 99-110, with Russell Westbrook (hamstring) not playing.

Following the Lakers’ poor start to the season, NBA Twitter exploded.











