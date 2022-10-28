NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers 0-4 start in 2022-23 NBA season
After four games, the Los Angeles Lakers remain winless in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Darvin Ham’s team was defeated by the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night 99-110, with Russell Westbrook (hamstring) not playing.
Following the Lakers’ poor start to the season, NBA Twitter exploded.
Lakers are just a bad basketball etc. With or w/o Russ. They’re TERRIBLE. Bron has 7 turnovers with 4-10 shooting. He’s playing the Worse gm I’ve seen in play in 4ever. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
— Shannon Sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 27, 2022
As expected I knew the Lakers were going to lose tonight. So I’m going to shift my focus to how good Jokic and the Nuggets look tonight on both ends of the floor!!! Carry on…
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 27, 2022
I’m not eating until the Lakers win a game… Wish me luck Gang 🥹
— NoLifeShaq (@NoLifeShaq) October 27, 2022
The Blazers won’t go 82-0 but the Lakers can still go 0-82, and that’s enough for me.
— Katrina Nattress (@KatrinaNattress) October 27, 2022
The Lakers shoot 8-of-30 from 3 and their season 3PT% just went up.
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 27, 2022
Maybe the Lakers just won’t win
— AFunkyDiabetic (@FunkyDiabetic1) October 27, 2022
People keep saying the Lakers have too many national television games, but I personally think they should have more.
This is Peak entertainment.
— Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) October 27, 2022
Lakers really the worst team in the league 😭😭
— Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) October 27, 2022
There are tanking teams with more depth than the Lakers.
— Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) October 27, 2022
the Lakers should give Rob Pelinka another extension after this game
— sreekar (@sreekyshooter) October 27, 2022
