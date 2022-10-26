NBA Twitter reacts to Klay Thompson getting ejected vs. Suns

Although it’s only the fourth game of the 2022-23 season, Tuesday’s contest between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns brought playoff intensity.

With each team trading back and forth buckets, tempers began to flare in the third quarter. Seven total technical fouls were assessed in the third quarter alone, including a pair to one member of the Warriors, resulting in an ejection.

Throughout the game, Devin Booker and Klay Thompson appeared to be chirping back and forth with each other. After Thompson blocked Booker’s jumper, their chatter began to escalate.

As Booker and Thompson’s back and Forth continued, the pair of All-Star guards received double technicals. The animated Thompson quickly picked up his second technical and was ejected from the contest with 6:31 remaining in the third period. Before being sent to the Locker room, Booker continued to have words with Phoenix’s bench.

After spending nine seasons in the association, Tuesday marked the first time Thompson was ejected from a game in his NBA career.

Thompson left the contest with two points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field with two assists and a block in 19 minutes.

Following Thompson’s early exit, the NBA community on Twitter exploded with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on social media on Tuesday night.

