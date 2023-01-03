NBA Twitter reacts to Kevon Looney’s game winner in Warriors’ double overtime thriller vs. Hawks

Although New Year’s Eve has passed, the Fireworks were still underway at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Monday night between the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors.

After each team traded leads, the Hawks held a three-point advantage over the Warriors with nine seconds remaining. Coming out of the timeout, Klay Thompson got the first chance to tie the game, but missed.

However, the Warriors got another chance after an Offensive rebound, but Jordan Poole’s attempt to tie the game got blocked by Dejounte Murray.

Yet, with a third opportunity, Donte DiVincenzo came to the rescue. The Warriors’ guard drilled a deep 3-pointer with just seconds remaining to send the game to overtime, 121-121.

Despite the game going to overtime, one extra period wasn’t enough for the Hawks and Warriors. After Thompson and Young traded clutch buckets, the Warriors and Hawks were headed to double overtime.

In the second overtime, the game came down to the final seconds again. After Draymond Green hit a triple to give the Warriors a five-point lead with under a minute to play, Murray and Young answered to tie the game at 141 with eight seconds remaining.

On the final possession, Thompson’s jumper from beyond the arc rimmed out, but Kevon Looney wasn’t done. After two Offensive boards, Looney clinched the game-winner with a heroic putback at the rim as the clock expired to give the Warriors their sixth straight win, 143-141.

Looney finished the game with 14 points, 20 rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes against the Hawks.

Thompson led the Warriors with a season-high 54 points on 21-of-39 from the field with 10 made triples to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and a block in 46 minutes.

Green stuffed the box score on the way to a double-double performance with five points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and two steals in 45 minutes.

Following Thompson’s 54-point performance and Looney’s game-winner against the Hawks, the NBA Twitter community exploded with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Monday night.

