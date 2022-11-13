NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant, Nets beating the LA Clippers
The Brooklyn Nets picked up a 110-95 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Brooklyn is now 6-7 and looks to continue their 2-game winning streak against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
Net forward Kevin Durant had another great game as he took on the Matchup against Clippers forward Paul George with no hesitation. The Nets have been riding high ever since Jacque Vaughn became acting head coach as Vaughn has emphasized playing tough defense.
Here’s what fans, analysts and players were saying after Saturday’s win in Los Angeles:
Nets Survive a real tough stretch. Something’s going to have to give with Simmons eventually.
But if Kyrie returns, you imagine he’s out there during that stretch to make it easier.
— Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) November 12, 2022
KD is everywhere. Some of the best all-around play I’ve seen from him as a Net.
— Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) November 12, 2022
Nic Claxton has done a really good job on Zubac today
— Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) November 12, 2022
Another game holding opponents under 100. Five straight.
— NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) November 12, 2022
Please stop including Seth Curry in your trade machines.
— Leb 🦋 (@PlayboiLeb) November 12, 2022
Nic Claxton praises the Nets’ defense, in which he says that the team did a good job contesting shots.
He goes on to address his struggles at the free throw line, saying that he is confident he will figure it out.#NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/5UojhSZ0zn
— YES Network (@YESNetwork) November 13, 2022
Kevin Durant applauds the Nets’ defense, as they forced the Clippers to attempt difficult shots.
The former MVP also gave credit to Seth Curry’s ability to play out of the pick-in-roll, and said that he won the game for Brooklyn.#NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/hp4sxWjM0P
— YES Network (@YESNetwork) November 13, 2022
