NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant, Nets beating the LA Clippers

The Brooklyn Nets picked up a 110-95 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Brooklyn is now 6-7 and looks to continue their 2-game winning streak against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Net forward Kevin Durant had another great game as he took on the Matchup against Clippers forward Paul George with no hesitation. The Nets have been riding high ever since Jacque Vaughn became acting head coach as Vaughn has emphasized playing tough defense.

Here’s what fans, analysts and players were saying after Saturday’s win in Los Angeles: