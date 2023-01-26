NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole’s game-winner vs. Grizzlies

After Jordan Poole missed a deep jumper attempt early in the shot clock with the Golden State Warriors leading by two points with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Steph Curry appeared frustrated.

Following Poole’s miss, Curry threw his mouthpiece while running back on defense and was quickly ejected for the third time in his career. By rule, throwing anything towards the crowd triggers an ejection.

Despite his miss before Curry’s ejection, Poole got a chance at Redemption for his teammate.

After Klay Thompson, Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke traded clutch moments in the final minute, Poole got the last word before the buzzer. With the game tied, Poole sent the Grizzlies home with a tough game-winning layup coming off an inbound pass from Donte DiVincenzo at the baseline.

Poole finished the game with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field with seven assists and five rebounds in 31 minutes.

With six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Warriors trailed the Grizzlies by 10 points. Poole scored 13 of his points in the final frame to help fuel Golden State’s comeback.

Prior to his ejection, Curry led the Warriors with 34 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field with four made triples to go along with three assists and two boards. Curry dropped 10 of his points in the fourth quarter.

Thompson added 24 points with five made triples to help snap the Warriors’ four-game losing streak at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

After the Warriors’ thrilling win against the Grizzlies, the NBA community on Twitter exploded with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Wednesday night.

