NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole’s $140M Warriors contract extension

The Warriors made a splash Saturday morning as they worked to finalize a massive four-year, $140 million contract extension with guard Jordan Poole.

Golden State was clear about wanting to extend Poole after his breakout 2021-22 season and the two sides are reportedly expected to come to a formal agreement later in the day.

NBA Twitter Wasted no time reacting to the news of Poole’s Massive extension coming off arguably the most tumultuous week of the young guard’s career.

Jordan Poole. 28th overall pick who struggled Entering the league, spent time in the G-League, kept putting the work in and got better & better. And now cashes in on a 4/$140M extension. Huge win for Poole and Wâ€™s Front Office/Developmental Staff — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) October 15, 2022

From arguably being the worst player in the league in 2019 Jordan Poole is now making more money a year (35m) than Joel Embiid

James Harden ðŸ¤¯ pic.twitter.com/IH15OUUe1O — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) October 15, 2022

Jordan Pooleâ€™s contract always was a clear top priority among extension-eligible Warriors. Guys with his skills and work ethic arenâ€™t found in every draft. Taking a Punch raised the $$. This solidifies him as a future cornerstone. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) October 15, 2022

Jordan Poole didnâ€™t look like an NBA player 2 years ago and now just signed a $140 million extension. Hard work paying off. Respect. — RB (@RyB_311) October 15, 2022

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Poole’s extension will now keep him with the Warriors for four additional seasons after the 2022-23 campaign.

Alongside fellow Splash Brothers Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Golden State has the entire trio under contract for at least the next two seasons.

