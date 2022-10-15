NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole’s $140M Warriors contract extension
The Warriors made a splash Saturday morning as they worked to finalize a massive four-year, $140 million contract extension with guard Jordan Poole.
Golden State was clear about wanting to extend Poole after his breakout 2021-22 season and the two sides are reportedly expected to come to a formal agreement later in the day.
NBA Twitter Wasted no time reacting to the news of Poole’s Massive extension coming off arguably the most tumultuous week of the young guard’s career.
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Poole’s extension will now keep him with the Warriors for four additional seasons after the 2022-23 campaign.
Alongside fellow Splash Brothers Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Golden State has the entire trio under contract for at least the next two seasons.
