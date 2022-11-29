NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid’s return as Sixers beat Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers welcomed Joel Embiid back to the floor on Monday when they played host to the Atlanta Hawks and the big fella returned in a resounding way by going for 30 points on 9-for-18 shooting with eight rebounds and seven assists. They made huge plays down the stretch and the Sixers knocked off the Hawks 104-101 in his return.

Embiid was able to carry Philadelphia on the night really on both ends. He made two huge buckets late to give the Sixers the lead, and then on the other end, he broke up a lob that Trae Young and Clint Capela often run for the Hawks in the pick-and-roll. The big fella timed the play perfectly and ruined any chance Atlanta had at taking the lead back.

As usual, NBA Twitter had their best reactions to both the return of Embiid and the way the Sixers were able to get the job done at home.