NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid, Sixers falling to Spurs and 0-3

The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a pretty tough start as they dropped to 0-3 with a home loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Sixers were expected to be one of the top teams in the league considering the Talent that is on the roster, but they haven’t been able to get it together just yet.

The first two losses to the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks were accepted because those two teams are considered legitimate title contenders in the league. However, the loss to the Spurs, who have an average roster age of 23.81 as they are a young and Rebuilding team, is viewed as a pretty bad one considering the expectations around both teams.

Joel Embiid did go off for 40 points and 13 rebounds so Philadelphia can take Solace in that, but Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl had a big fourth quarter and that was a reason for the loss.

