NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid dominating in Sixers’ win over Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers completed a home-and-home series with the Atlanta Hawks as they were able to come away with a 121-109 win at home on Saturday. The win was important for them to bounce back after looking sluggish in Atlanta on Thursday as they dropped the first game of this mini series.

Joel Embiid was the star, as he usually is, on Saturday as he dropped 42 points on 14-for-25 shooting with 10 rebounds and six assists in the win. He did all of that despite saying that he can’t lift his arm at times after the game was over. He has had his right shoulder taped recently and he was grabbing at it often on Saturday.

The big fella delivered another big night and NBA Twitter was ablaze giving their best reactions on the night. Fans and analysts all gave their input on the 7-foot big man out of Kansas having another big performance: