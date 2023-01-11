NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden, Sixers beating up on Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to pick up a rather easy win over the Detroit Pistons at home on Tuesday. They led by as many as 41 points and they were able to come away with an easy 147-116 win over a Detroit team that was missing their top four players in Cade Cunningham, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jalen Duren, and Isaiah Stewart.

It was a business-like win over Philadelphia. Joel Embiid returned from a foot injury and had 36 points and 11 rebounds in 23:56 of playing time and James Harden had another triple-double of 16 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds. The Sixers were able to just take care of business and handle what needed to get done.

Tyrese Maxey had 16 points, Tobias Harris had 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting and he hit two triples and six rebounds, and Jaden Springer had 10 points in 8:43 in the fourth quarter.

NBA Twitter, fans and analysts, gave their best reactions to the win: