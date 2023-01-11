NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden, Sixers beating up on Pistons
The Philadelphia 76ers were able to pick up a rather easy win over the Detroit Pistons at home on Tuesday. They led by as many as 41 points and they were able to come away with an easy 147-116 win over a Detroit team that was missing their top four players in Cade Cunningham, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jalen Duren, and Isaiah Stewart.
It was a business-like win over Philadelphia. Joel Embiid returned from a foot injury and had 36 points and 11 rebounds in 23:56 of playing time and James Harden had another triple-double of 16 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds. The Sixers were able to just take care of business and handle what needed to get done.
Tyrese Maxey had 16 points, Tobias Harris had 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting and he hit two triples and six rebounds, and Jaden Springer had 10 points in 8:43 in the fourth quarter.
James Harden had 16 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds in 26 minutes Tonight vs. the Pistons.
According to @Statheadhe’s the first player in NBA history with a 12-12-12 triple double in 26 or fewer minutes.
Steve Nash & Russell Westbrook had 27-minute 12-12-12 triple doubles.
— Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) January 11, 2023
Philly puts up 147 in the W vs. the Pistons
– Joel Embiid drops 36 PTS in 24 minutes
– James Harden gets his 2nd straight triple double
Yes, the Sixers are title contenders this season. Don’t sleep pic.twitter.com/Esb9nBJveE
— The League Report (@thaleaguereport) January 11, 2023
That’s likely it for Joel Embiid (36-11) and James Harden (16-15-12). Both played less than 26 minutes. Sixers up by a large amount of points.
— Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) January 11, 2023
Jaden Springer got Loose for double figures in the blowout win over Detroit, scoring a career-high 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting, all in the fourth quarter. The 20-year-old is an athletic, defensive-minded combo guard with good strength and a knack for scoring around the basket. pic.twitter.com/LIJpC2xi89
— Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) January 11, 2023
I tuned back in real quick and Jaden Springer is dunking on dudes and picking People’s pockets
— ً (@_itsnotmatt) January 11, 2023
