NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden leading Sixers to win over Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers finally got on the board in the 2022-23 season when they knocked off the Indiana Pacers by a score of 120-106 on Monday night at home. They had gotten off to an 0-3 start and they needed a win Desperately in order to move in the right direction again.

A big reason why they were able to get it done is due to the play of James Harden. The Beard stepped up his play again and he had a near triple-double of 29 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds while knocking down five triples on 10 attempts. He shot an efficient 10-for-18 from the floor as he continues to show off the hard work he put in over the summer to prepare for the season.

After earning the win, NBA Twitter gave their best reactions to Harden and the Sixers getting it done over a young Pacers team.