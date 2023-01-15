NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden leading Sixers to win over Jazz

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to escape Salt Lake City on Saturday with a 118-117 win over the Utah Jazz. Joel Embiid made the game-winner with 4.9 seconds left to lift the Sixers to the win, but it was James Harden who gave the Sixers a huge lift in the fourth quarter.

Harden finished with 31 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds on the night and he scored 18 of his 31 in the fourth quarter. He also made all four of his triples in the fourth quarter as he was just in a zone when the time called for it down the stretch in this one. He looked like the Houston version of himself in order to get this one done.

Embiid had 30 points and seven rebounds, Tyrese Maxey had 21 points while making five triples, and Shake Milton had 17 points off the bench. The Sixers needed all of it on the road in this one.

NBA Twitter, fans and analysts, gave their best reactions on the night: