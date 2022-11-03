NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden being out a month with injury

The Philadelphia 76ers were dealt a heavy blow on Thursday when they found out that James Harden will miss a month due to a right foot tendon strain. The Sixers are off to a tough 4-5 start, so losing their star point guard is not exactly the best news at the moment.

The Sixers have a tough schedule coming up over the next month including three contests with the Atlanta Hawks, a Matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, and they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers to end November and they open December with a road Matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. Now is the worst time to lose Harden.

On top of the foot injury, Harden is still working his way back from a hamstring injury that has been bothering him in the past. This will be yet another obstacle for him to overcome at this stage of his career.

NBA Twitter gave their reactions to the tough news for The Beard.