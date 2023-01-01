NBA Twitter reacts to Eric Gordon’s harsh critique of Rockets

The young and Rebuilding Houston Rockets finished with the NBA’s worst record in each of the past two seasons, and they enter 2023 with eight losses over their past nine games and tied for the fewest wins (10) of any team in the league during the 2022 -23 campaigns.

That’s a tough spot to be in for one of the team’s lone veterans, Eric Gordon, who turned 34 years old a week ago and could certainly offer value to a team looking to compete in the 2023 playoffs.

While Gordon is clearly a candidate to be traded by this season’s Feb. 9 trade deadline, he enters 2023 still on Houston’s roster. And after Saturday’s lifeless New Year’s Eve loss to the visiting New York Knicks, some frustrations seemed to boil over postgame.

“There’s no improvement,” Gordon said when asked if the team had improved on its weaknesses since the season started last October.

“Same old thing all year,” Gordon elaborated. We have a small margin for error. … It’s a lot of things. It’s mindset. You got to play for each other. Do what’s right by your teammates. If you do that, it’d be more fun. You give yourself a better chance to win.”

To say the least, that blunt assessment raised eyebrows from many observers around the league. Here’s a look at some of the responses.

