NBA Twitter reacts to DeMarcus Cousins, Meyers Leonard getting tryouts

In search for help in the frontcourt, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly going to kick the tires on two free-agent big men many NBA fans perhaps didn’t think would get another shot at being part of a roster, with Shams Charania of The Athletic Revealing that DeMarcus Cousins ​​and Meyers Leonard are set to have a work out with the team on Friday.

Leonard most recently saw action for the Miami Heat in the 2020-21 NBA season., He was suspended indefinitely in March of 2021 after he was caught dropping an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming a game. He would then be traded by the Heat to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he was not able to play in Thunder threads, as he was merely used as a salary filler to make the said trade work. Meyers has a career average of just 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, but he could be a dependable floor-stretcher for the Lakers, as he shot 39.0 percent from behind the arc before.

Cousins, on the other hand, last played for the Denver Nuggets in the 2021-22 NBA season as a backup to Nikola Jokic. In 31 appearances for the Nuggets, Cousins ​​averaged 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.