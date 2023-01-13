NBA Twitter reacts to DeMarcus Cousins, Meyers Leonard getting tryouts
In search for help in the frontcourt, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly going to kick the tires on two free-agent big men many NBA fans perhaps didn’t think would get another shot at being part of a roster, with Shams Charania of The Athletic Revealing that DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard are set to have a work out with the team on Friday.
All ears on NBA Twitter perked up over that update, and it was just a matter of time before social media started to get inundated by a mixed bag of reactions to the Lakers scheduling a workout with the pair of Cousins and Leonard, ranging from hilarious to incredibly hilarious.
Rob Pelinka’s meeting with Meyers Leonard https://t.co/gwWA7b1EvGpic.twitter.com/BIWwBqgok3
— Caleb Turner (@calebturner23) January 12, 2023
DeMarcus Cousins when Meyers Leonard guards him Tomorrow 💪pic.twitter.com/mNkEvQ7Z63
— Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) January 12, 2023
Meyers Leonard when he sees Kanye sitting court sidepic.twitter.com/IWvhLtjAxDhttps://t.co/aSXfdEPZCG
— klay Thompson Burner (@klaysburner) January 12, 2023
Leonard most recently saw action for the Miami Heat in the 2020-21 NBA season., He was suspended indefinitely in March of 2021 after he was caught dropping an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming a game. He would then be traded by the Heat to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he was not able to play in Thunder threads, as he was merely used as a salary filler to make the said trade work. Meyers has a career average of just 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, but he could be a dependable floor-stretcher for the Lakers, as he shot 39.0 percent from behind the arc before.
Demarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard at the Lakers facility fighting for the last roster spot pic.twitter.com/iLD7KmXmUa
— 𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙚 ⁶𓅓 (@OVOLakeShow) January 12, 2023
Lakers went from Kawhi Leonard Rumors to Meyers Leonard rumours. I’m sick! pic.twitter.com/XPPvYf9zPN
— The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) January 13, 2023
— Philip 🇹🇼 (@phrrp) January 12, 2023
Cousins, on the other hand, last played for the Denver Nuggets in the 2021-22 NBA season as a backup to Nikola Jokic. In 31 appearances for the Nuggets, Cousins averaged 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.
