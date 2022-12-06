NBA Twitter Reacts to Dallas Mavericks Dominating Phoenix Suns

Although the Phoenix Suns still find themselves atop the Western Conference, the Streets of NBA Twitter takes no prisoners.

The Suns were again defeated and embarrassed by the Dallas Mavericks, the latest installment in the rivalry taking place on Monday night.

Luka Doncic again had a 30-point outing against Phoenix in what was a relatively easy win for the Mavericks to even the season series up at 1-1. The Suns took care of Dallas on opening night back in Phoenix.

“He sees gaps to the paint right away. You’re caught in-between letting him score 40 or letting him do what he did Tonight and get 30 and everybody else gets corner threes,” Suns Coach Monty Williams said on Docic.

