NBA Twitter reacts to Curry, Klay performance

https://twitter.com/tommy_III/status/1601787286181400576?s=20&t=2_yLIFLRMxxWCzfvECnCYQIn their first meeting since the 2022 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors quickly picked up right where they left off against the Boston Celtics in June.

After landing the opening haymaker that included a deep buzzer-beating jumper from Steph Curry, the Warriors never really looked back. The Splash Brothers fueled a strong performance from Golden State on the way to a statement win over Boston, 123-107.

Klay Thompson led all scorers with 34 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field with four made triples to go along with five rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes. Curry added 32 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field with six made triples, seven assists and six rebounds in 37 minutes.

Golden State’s defense held strong against Boston’s MVP candidate Jayson Tatum. The Celtics shooting guard finished the contest with 18 points on 6-of-21 shooting from the field and 2-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Following the Warriors’ win against the Celtics, the NBA community on Twitter exploded with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on social media on Saturday night.

