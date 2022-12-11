NBA Twitter reacts to Curry, Klay performance
https://twitter.com/tommy_III/status/1601787286181400576?s=20&t=2_yLIFLRMxxWCzfvECnCYQIn their first meeting since the 2022 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors quickly picked up right where they left off against the Boston Celtics in June.
After landing the opening haymaker that included a deep buzzer-beating jumper from Steph Curry, the Warriors never really looked back. The Splash Brothers fueled a strong performance from Golden State on the way to a statement win over Boston, 123-107.
Klay Thompson led all scorers with 34 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field with four made triples to go along with five rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes. Curry added 32 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field with six made triples, seven assists and six rebounds in 37 minutes.
Golden State’s defense held strong against Boston’s MVP candidate Jayson Tatum. The Celtics shooting guard finished the contest with 18 points on 6-of-21 shooting from the field and 2-of-9 from beyond the arc.
Following the Warriors’ win against the Celtics, the NBA community on Twitter exploded with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on social media on Saturday night.
A bounce back win on the primetime stage against this opponent felt needed for the Warriors after that Collapse in Utah.
— Tommy Call III (@tommy_III) December 11, 2022
Warriors handle the Celtics 123-107, improve to 14-13 and 12-2 at Chase Center this season. Curry, Thompson and Poole combine for 86 points. Tatum and Brown shot 19-for-44 combined.
— CJ Holmes 🦹🏾♂️ (@CjHolmes22) December 11, 2022
Warriors beat the Celtics. Best early season win. Klay Thompson scored 34 points, guarded Jayson Tatum plenty with Wiggins out. Steph Curry 32 points, six 3s, +20. Kevon Looney 15 rebounds, physical/impactful. Jonathan Kuminga emergence continues: 14-5-3, good individual defense.
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 11, 2022
Golden State beats Boston 123-107.
They had control of the entire game on both ends of the floor, with the Celtics’ only lead of the game coming at 8:45 of the first quarter.
Thompson finishes with 34 points on 14-of-26 shooting. Curry with 32 is 12-of-21.
— Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) December 11, 2022
Splash Brothers detonated last night, and Dray and Loon held down the front court as usual, but watching these Kuminga minutes (the good and the bad) and watching him grow by the possession has me geeked up. Where will his game be in April?
— Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) December 11, 2022
Final 📊
Klay – 34p/5r/2a/2s/1b
Stephen – 32d/6r/7a/1b
Jordan – 20p/3r/4a/1b
JK – 14p/5r/3y
Draymond – 11p/4r/2a/1b
Kevo – 7p/15r/3a/2b
Donte – 3p/8r/3a/1s
Moses – 2d/5r
Anthony – 1r/1a
JaMychal – 1r/1a pic.twitter.com/rkLdjzr6G1
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 11, 2022
The Splash Brothers of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined to score 66 points against the Celtics Tonight while shooting 55.3% from the field and 45.5% on 3-pointers
— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) December 11, 2022
There’s Steph and Luka, and then everyone else right now.
— Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) December 11, 2022
Steph Curry and the Warriors take down the Boston Celtics 🤯
Boston was undefeated (7-0) against the Western Conference prior to this game
— Guru (@DrGuru_) December 11, 2022
Warriors beat the Celtics 123-107, giving everyone a Stern reminder: The Champs are still the Champs
— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) December 11, 2022
Just a GREAT win for the entire team @warriors i LOVE these Saturday night games on ABC they feel big & I just like watching Celtics/Warriors it’s a fun Matchup
— Joe Shasky (@ButcherBoy415) December 11, 2022
Obviously one of their most impressive performances of the season. Really nothing to complain about…other than their maddening inconsistency lol
— Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) December 11, 2022
the defense was absolutely elite this game, great win
— Chris Montano (@gswchris) December 11, 2022
Celtics not ever beating Warriors in a 7 game series I’ll tell you that. Not after June 10, 2022. Mental edges are real 🤷🏾♂️
— Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) December 11, 2022
