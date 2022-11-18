NBA Twitter reacts to Ben Simmons’ best game of the season: ‘He’s still elite’
The Brooklyn Nets beat the Blazers in Portland 109-107 thanks to Royce O’Neal’s tip-in game-winner.
Ben Simmons had his best game of the season, as he flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists. Simmons was also a focal point for Brooklyn on the defensive side of the court.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the former 76ers star putting up his best game of the season.
KD on Simmons: “Incredible. Just happy for him, because he’s been trying to figure out his rhythm. Tonight, I think he did a good job of… commanding the offense, commanding the team on the defensive side of the ball. They controlled the game and was able to get us back into it.”
— Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) November 18, 2022
I told y’all Patience with Ben Simmons would pay off
— Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) November 18, 2022
Ben Simmons is getting back to his old self, I like the way he handled Dame all night.
— Kobby Founda🇬🇭 (@Founda__) November 18, 2022
Ben Simmons had CLAMPS on Dame Tonight
— Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) November 18, 2022
Ben Simmons going 3/4 during “hack a Simmons” is not being talked about enough
— Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) November 18, 2022
Ben Simmons was a massive difference maker tonight. On both ends.
— Ryan Ruocco (@RyanRuocco) November 18, 2022
Nets get a huge win against a good Blazers team. Ben Simmons’ best game of the season. The team has rallied around the coach. Kyrie Irving soon to return.
If there was a time to turn it around…
— Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) November 18, 2022
I’ve been critical of Ben Simmons so far this season
He was very good tonight and was a main reason why the Nets won
Keep building on this 10 pic.twitter.com/w56DxfAP8b
— Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) November 18, 2022
Ben Simmons 15 points, 6-6 from the field 3-4 from the FT line, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 block, & lock down defense. Yes, Ben Simmons is still elite.
— Brandon ®️ (@BLCity5) November 18, 2022
This is the best Ben Simmons has looked this season?
— Doug Norrie (@DougNorrie) November 18, 2022
This is the best Ben Simmons has looked this year
— KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) November 18, 2022
Ben Simmons is legit looking better
— Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) November 18, 2022
Twelve points and 12 rebounds … Ben Simmons has his first double-double as a Net. Seven assists, too…
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 18, 2022
.