NBA Twitter reacts to Ben Simmons’ best game of the season: ‘He’s still elite’

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Blazers in Portland 109-107 thanks to Royce O’Neal’s tip-in game-winner.

Ben Simmons had his best game of the season, as he flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists. Simmons was also a focal point for Brooklyn on the defensive side of the court.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the former 76ers star putting up his best game of the season.