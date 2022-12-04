NBA Twitter reacts to Andrew Wiggins dropping 36 points in Warriors’ win vs. Rockets
With the chance to extend their home winning streak to 10 games at Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors went to work against the Houston Rockets.
The Warriors ran away from the Rockets with a barrage of 3-pointers. The Warriors drained 25 triples on their way to a 120-101 win on Saturday night. Andrew Wiggins caught fire from deep, matching his career-high with eight made triples on the way to a game-high 36 points in 34 minutes.
Steph Curry also registered 30 points with eight made 3-pointers of his own. Curry recorded a double-double with 10 assists, three boards, a steal and an assist in 35 minutes.
While the Warriors buried 25 3-pointers, the Rockets were ice-cold from beyond the arc, knocking down only three triples on 28 attempts from deep.
Following Golden State’s 10th consecutive win at home, the NBA community on Twitter fired away with reactions on social media. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Saturday night.
From @ESPNStatsInfo: Curry and Wiggins are the third pair of teammates to each make eight 3-pointers in the same game in NBA history. Almost surprisingly, they are the first pair to do this in Warriors history.
— Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) December 4, 2022
Warriors win 120-101
Wiggins: 36 points
Curry: 30 points
Poole: 21 points
Moody: 11 points
— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) December 4, 2022
Andrew Wiggins has his second 30-point game of the season with a season-high 34 points. He’s tied a career-high with eight Threes (8-of-10 3FG).
— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 4, 2022
I’m so glad to have Andrew Wiggins on this Warriors squad.
36 PTS is 14-19 FG and 8-10 3P Tonight and we’re not even that much surprised. That’s insane.
— Antonin (@antonin_org) December 4, 2022
The Warriors announcers are upset that this Andrew Wiggins made bucket was ruled a 2-pointer instead of a 3.
The Warriors had gone 15 minutes making only threes, no twos 😂#DubNationpic.twitter.com/jbssNVUWzc
— Talkin’ NBA (@_Talkin_NBA) December 4, 2022
The Warriors beat the Rockets 120-101.
Andrew Wiggins with a season-high 36 points on 14-of-19 shooting, including a career-high tying eight 3s.
Stephen Curry adds 30 points and Jordan Poole finished with 21.
— Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) December 4, 2022
Wiggins shooting is just absurd. Tell anyone 3 years ago he’ll become a consistent volume 40%+ 3pt shooter and you’d be laughed at
— sam Esfandiari (@samesfandiari) December 4, 2022
Andrew Wiggins. 1st pick of the 2014 NBA draft. 😉
— Dr. Nirav Pandya, MD (@DrNiravPandya) December 4, 2022
From 3 Tonight
*Warriors 25/52
*Rockets 3/28
*Andrew Wiggins 9/11
*Steph Curry 8/17
*Jordan Poole 5/8
*Moses Moody 3/3
That massive disparity helped GSW survive an otherwise choppy performance against Houston. Warriors are now 13-11, finish homestand on Monday vs Pacers.
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 4, 2022
Most Games With 7+ 3s as Teammates (in the SAME game):
1. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson – 5
2. Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins – 2
No other pair of teammates have achieved this more than once. pic.twitter.com/IHvJeGNsdc
— WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) December 4, 2022
that wiggins trade really saved the dynasty bro
— “Pettina” 🍒 (@tinangst) November 27, 2022
Andrew Wiggins:
36 points
5 rebounds
2 assists
2 steals
1 block
74% FG
8-10 from 3
You’re witnessing Greatness from the Canadian 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/fQOkycN9K3
— Anthony Lamb’s Ankle Monitor 🏀 (13-11) 🌉 (@_b0y1da_) December 4, 2022
Need a 50 foot statue of the Wiggins/DLo trade in front of Chase Center soon.
— TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) December 4, 2022
Take a bow, Andrew Wiggins.
36 PTS
5 REBS
2 DEG
2 tbsp
1 BLK
74% (14-19) FG
80% (8-10) 3PT
+34
Last player to shoot 8-10 from 3 (or better), with a plus minus of at least +10 was… Andrew Wiggins last season.
All Star Wiggs, Round 2. Coming Soon. pic.twitter.com/ufAn7g92y4
— WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) December 4, 2022
Wiggins is basically 2019 Klay now but Athletic
— Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) December 4, 2022
Andrew Wiggins:
Last season This season
17.2 PPG 19.1 PPG
4.5 RPG 5.5 RPG
1.0 SPG 1.5 SPG
47/39/63% 50/44/70%
He was an All-Star starter last season. pic.twitter.com/1mgQvFkcyP
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 28, 2022
