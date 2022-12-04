NBA Twitter reacts to Andrew Wiggins dropping 36 points in Warriors’ win vs. Rockets

With the chance to extend their home winning streak to 10 games at Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors went to work against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors ran away from the Rockets with a barrage of 3-pointers. The Warriors drained 25 triples on their way to a 120-101 win on Saturday night. Andrew Wiggins caught fire from deep, matching his career-high with eight made triples on the way to a game-high 36 points in 34 minutes.

Steph Curry also registered 30 points with eight made 3-pointers of his own. Curry recorded a double-double with 10 assists, three boards, a steal and an assist in 35 minutes.

While the Warriors buried 25 3-pointers, the Rockets were ice-cold from beyond the arc, knocking down only three triples on 28 attempts from deep.

Following Golden State’s 10th consecutive win at home, the NBA community on Twitter fired away with reactions on social media. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Saturday night.

