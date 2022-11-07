NBA Twitter reacts Lakers rumor of Anthony Davis’ trade availability

After another heartbreaking loss, the Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly all out of options. The trio of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook have tried different things to make the partnership work. However, every attempt they’ve made to fix this team has ended in failure. After their recent loss, it seems LA might be starting to consider the idea of ​​moving on from the AD experiment.

A report from Bill Simmons Revealed that the Lakers might be more willing to make Anthony Davis available in a trade now. The prevailing idea a few weeks ago was that AD and LeBron were Untouchable in any trade meant to improve their winning chances.

The bombshell report sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy. Many Lakers fans immediately clowned Bill Simmons, saying that this wasn’t really a report but him stirring the pot.

Don’t listen to the shit Simmons throws at the wall. He’s not reporting this, he’s stirring the pot. He’s not accountable as a journalist to talk to anyone who knows anything. — Chris Clarke (@clarkey) November 7, 2022

Other more level-headed observers pointed out that the Lakers are better off not trading Anthony Davis this season for a myriad of reasons.

I don’t think Anthony Davis is getting traded this season. Thank you for attending my TED Talk — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) November 7, 2022

For no reason whatever… There’s no point in trading Anthony Davis as long as New Orleans controls their pick this summer and there’s no real trade that makes sense that would get them to give up the pick swap. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) November 7, 2022

Despite all of this, though, some people couldn’t help but entertain the idea of ​​the Lakers actually making a trade involving Anthony Davis. Popular destinations for the All-Star big man include his hometown Chicago, Dallas, and of course, New York.

If the Lakers ever decide to pull the plug and trade AD, the Knicks gotta be the target. I could see their appetite for making a big deal being high after missing Mitchell and seeing how well he’s doing with the Cavs. — Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) November 7, 2022

Another potential AD deal that could make a lot of sense as a gamble: Dallas Mavericks. 🧐🤔 — Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) November 7, 2022

Due to AD’s Chicago connection, this will become a theme on Bulls Twitter for the next few days. The accurate answer(s) to all of this: 1. Bulls can be outbid somewhat easily. 2. They’re dealing with enough long-term injury concerns as-is. https://t.co/Vj5UWfe09i — Morten Stig Jensen (@msjnba) November 7, 2022

Bill Simmons has earned a bad reputation of making claims like this and making them legitimate rumors. Will he be validated this time around, or will the Lakers stay put with Davis?