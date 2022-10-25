NBA Twitter reacts as Ben Simmons fouls out, Nets lose to Grizzlies
The Grizzlies’ star duo of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane torched the Nets for a combined 76 points on Monday night, and Ben Simmons’ early season struggles continued as the Nets fell to 1-2 on the season in a 134-124 loss.
Simmons fouled out for the second time in three games, as Morant drew a block near halfcourt with four minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Simmons exited the game with seven points, eight assists and five turnovers in 28 minutes, posting a plus-minus of -16.
The Nets’ own star duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving nearly matched the total of Bane and Morant, scoring a combined 74 points for Brooklyn – but a key stretch to open the third quarter gave Memphis control of the game, as they turned a five -point Halftime deficit into a 13-point lead in the span of six minutes.
Here’s what fans and analysts were saying about Monday’s game:
Nets won the 1st, 2nd, and 4th Quarters
And just got smoked in the first 7 minutes of the 3rd
— Doug Norrie (@DougNorrie) October 25, 2022
I don’t even know what to say about Ben Simmons anymore
He was a 17/9/8 guy with all-world defense at age 22
And just look at him
— Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) October 25, 2022
Ben Simmons admits he’s rusty, but also acknowledges he has to be more aggressive. Teams laying off him is going to be a thing until he does. The #Nets are -45 so far in his first 83 minutes.
— Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) October 25, 2022
If you’re surprised the Nets are struggling early, you’re just not paying attention. This is a marathon, not a sprint. https://t.co/2ZWBOJadok
— Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) October 25, 2022
I look at Ben Simmons at LSU and see him in the NBA and tell myself no way this is the same person.
— Ahmed/The Ears/Nets Fan 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) October 25, 2022
The extent to which the Grizzlies aren’t guarding Ben Simmons is hilarious. Santi Aldama had to work harder on defense in the Patriot League.
— John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) October 25, 2022
