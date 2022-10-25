NBA Twitter reacts as Ben Simmons fouls out, Nets lose to Grizzlies

The Grizzlies’ star duo of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane torched the Nets for a combined 76 points on Monday night, and Ben Simmons’ early season struggles continued as the Nets fell to 1-2 on the season in a 134-124 loss.

Simmons fouled out for the second time in three games, as Morant drew a block near halfcourt with four minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Simmons exited the game with seven points, eight assists and five turnovers in 28 minutes, posting a plus-minus of -16.

The Nets’ own star duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving nearly matched the total of Bane and Morant, scoring a combined 74 points for Brooklyn – but a key stretch to open the third quarter gave Memphis control of the game, as they turned a five -point Halftime deficit into a 13-point lead in the span of six minutes.

Here’s what fans and analysts were saying about Monday’s game: