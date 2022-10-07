NBA Twitter can’t believe this Victor Wembanyama-Rudy Gobert picture

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert towers over most people.

But Victor Wembanyama is certainly not most people.

After Metropolitans 92 defeated the G League Ignite in an exhibition game in Las Vegas on Thursday, the two French big men posed side-by-side for some pictures.

And Wembanyama, who’s reportedly measured 7-foot-4 without shoes, made the 7-foot-1 Gobert look small.

Even Gobert admitted that he felt small next to his fellow countryman.

7â€™1â€ center Rudy Gobert says â€œI feel good, I feel smallâ€ next to 7â€™4â€ French countryman Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/TSJDvjni79 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 6, 2022

The picture of the two instantly went viral, with NBA Twitter in disbelief over Wembanyama’s size compared to Gobert.

Sometimes there can be some funny money in NBA listed measurements. Gobert is listed at 7-1 and he is ALL of that. Makes this photo even more ridiculous https://t.co/MNjCI4bMBf — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 6, 2022

What makes Wembanyama such a tantalizing 2023 draft prospect is that he’s taller than someone like Gobert and has the skills of a Perimeter player.

In the first Matchup against the Ignite on Tuesday, the 18-year-old posted 37 points and five blocks while shooting 7-for-11 from 3-point range. Per Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wassermanjust one player in NBA history has ever recorded seven 3-pointers and five blocks in the same game, showcasing the generational potential Wembanyama boasts.

Wembanyama had another big outing Thursday, finishing with 36 points (11-for-24 from the field, 2-for-7 from 3), 11 rebounds, four blocks and four assists. And the international prospect yet again made some ridiculous highlight-reel plays.

The 2023 NBA Draft may be eight months away, but it seems like the No. 1 pick could already be set in stone.