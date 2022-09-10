NBA TV to exclusively televise 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class enshrinement

NBA TV will exclusively televise the 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony from Springfield, Mass., on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 pm ET. The ceremony will be emceed by Ahmad Rashad. The network’s coverage will begin with a one-hour 2022 Hall of Fame Red Carpet Show at 6 pm, Hosted by Matt Winer alongside Steve Smith, Dennis Scott and Stephanie Ready.

The network will provide coverage of the 2022 Hall of Fame Tip Off Celebration and Awards Show on Friday, Sept. 9, at 8 pm The annual event recognizes the recipients of the John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award (Reggie Minton), the Curt Gowdy Media Award (MA Voepel, Walt Frazier and Dick Ebersol) and the Mannie Jackson – Basketball’s Human Spirit Award ( The McLendon Foundation).

Earlier in the day, NBA TV will present the Class of 2022 Hall of Fame Press Conference at 2 pm

A special High Tops: Hall of Fame Class of 2022 show will also celebrate some of the top Moments from this year’s class, including Tim Hardaway, Manu Ginobili, Swin Cash, Lindsay Whalen and Lou Hudson on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m

Top career performances by this year’s class members will be highlighted via Hardwood Classics from Tuesday-Friday.

2022 Inductees and Presenters

Tim Hardawaypresented by Isiah Thomas (2000), Mitch Richmond (2014), Chris Mullin (2011), Yolanda Griffith (2021), Nate Archibald (1991)

Manu Ginobilipresented by Tim Duncan (2020)

Lindsay Whalenpresented by Dawn Staley (2013), Charles Barkley (2006)

Swin Cashpresented by Tamika Catchings (2020), Teresa Weatherspoon (2019), Tina Thompson (2018), Isiah Thomas (2000), Geno Auriemma (2006)

Bob Hugginspresented by Jerry West (1980), Rod Thorn (2018)

George Karlpresented by Roy Williams (2007), Gary Payton (2013), Bobby Jones (2019)

Marianne Stanleypresented by Cathy Rush (2008), Lisa Leslie (2015), Nancy Lieberman (1996)

Hugh Evanspresented by Reggie Miller (2012), George Gervin (1996)

Theresa Shank-Grentzpresented by Cathy Rush (2008), Charles Barkley (2006), Vivian Stringer (2009)

Del Harrispresented by Nancy Lieberman (1996), John Calipari (2015), Sidney Moncrief (2019)

Lou Hudsonpresented by Spencer Haywood (2015), Jamaal Wilkes (2012)

Larry Costellopresented by Billy Cunningham (1986), Wayne Embry (1999), Bob Dandridge (2021)

Radivoj Koracpresented by Spencer Haywood (2015)

Hall of Fame Coverage Across NBA Digital

NBA.com and the NBA App will have full coverage of the 2022 ceremony. Additional digital coverage will include profiles on this year’s inductees and on-demand video of acceptance speeches.

