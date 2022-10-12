NBA TV broadcasts: Live stream, network information, how to watch basketball games online
The 2022-23 NBA season is just around the corner, with all 30 teams ramping up in pursuit of the playoffs, with one team being crowned Champions and hoisting up the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June.
With that in mind, it only makes sense that NBA fans will want to know where they can watch the broadcasts of their favorite teams throughout the regular season. Below, we’ve put together a helpful table that includes all 30 teams, their regional television network and both in and out-of-market streaming options.
It’s worth noting that ESPN, ESPN+ and TNT will carry the nationally televised games throughout the regular season and even through the playoffs. Games on ESPN can be streamed through fuboTV (try for free).
For a complete look at the NBA schedule to find out who your favorite team is playing, click here. For all the latest scores, click here.
|
Bally Sports Southeast
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBC Sports Boston
|
fuboTV (try for free)
|
NBA League Pass
|
YES Network
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBA League Pass
|
Bally Sports Southeast
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBC Sports Chicago
|
fuboTV (try for free)
|
NBA League Pass
|
Bally Sports Ohio
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBA League Pass
|
Bally Sports Southwest
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBA League Pass
|
Altitude Sports
|
fuboTV (try for free)
|
NBA League Pass
|
Bally Sports Detroit
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBC Sports Bay Area
|
fuboTV (try for free)
|
NBA League Pass
|
AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
|
fuboTV (try for free)
|
NBA League Pass
|
Bally Sports Indiana
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBA League Pass
|
Bally Sports West/Bally Sports SoCal
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBA League Pass
|
Spectrum Sportsnet
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBA League Pass
|
Bally Sports Southeast
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBA League Pass
|
Bally Sports Sun
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBA League Pass
|
Bally Sports Wisconsin
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBA League Pass
|
Bally Sports North
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBA League Pass
|
Bally Sports New Orleans
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBA League Pass
|
MSG Network
|
fuboTV (try for free)
|
NBA League Pass
|
Bally Sports Oklahoma
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBA League Pass
|
Bally Sports Florida
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBC Sports Philadelphia
|
fuboTV (try for free)
|
NBA League Pass
|
Bally Sports Arizona
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBA League Pass
|
Root Sports Northwest
|
fuboTV (try for free)
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBC Sports California
|
fuboTV (try for free)
|
NBA League Pass
|
Bally Sports Southwest
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBA League Pass
|
TSN/Sportsnet
|
NBA League Pass
|
NBA League Pass
|
AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
|
fuboTV (try for free)
|
NBA League Pass
|NBC Sports Washington
|fuboTV (try for free)
|NBA League Pass