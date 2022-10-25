NBA Tuesday parlay at mega (+939 odds) today 10/25 — Pickswise

The NBA week continues with a small 4-game slate on Tuesday. It is headlined by a double-header on TNT that begins with the Dallas Mavericks visiting the New Orleans Pelicans prior to a huge Showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

Let’s take a look at today’s mega parlay.

Pistons ML (+185)

Thunder +10 (-110)

Suns -1.5 (-110)

Parlay odds: +939

For this 3-team parlay we are going with 1 underdog on the money line, 1 underdog against the spread and 1 favorite against the spread. Let’s break down each of the plays.

Detroit Pistons ML over Washington Wizards (+185)

Pistons Rookie guard Jaden Ivey has been awesome so far. He is making his outside shots, which is forcing opposing defenses to respect him on the Perimeter – thus facilitating his drives to the basket. The Wizards are coming off a loss to the Cavaliers and Bradley Beal has been unspectacular so far. If Washington wants to be more competitive, it also needs a lot more out of big man Kristaps Porzingis. Although the Wizards are the more experienced team, they are not necessarily better – at least not right now. Detroit has great value on the money line.

Oklahoma City Thunder +10 over Los Angeles Clippers (-110)

The Clippers are coming off a loss to Phoenix in which they were outscored by 15 points in the first quarter and were never really in the game. They forked up 32 shots from deep in an attempt to get back in it but drained only 9. Now LA is playing without both Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. it’s Tuesday. That’s not to say the Clips are going to lose a second consecutive contest, but 10 points are a lot when you are down 2 of your best players. They are scoring just 103 points per game, which also suggests that the Offensive Arsenal is not there to the extent that a double-digit spread can be covered. It is also worth noting that the Thunder are 4-1 ATS in the last 5 head-to-head meetings.

Phoenix Suns -1.5 over Golden State Warriors (-110)

This is Golden State’s first road game of the season, and playing in Phoenix is ​​never easy. So far the Warriors have defeated 2 bad opponents (the Lakers and Kings) to go along with a loss in their Lone tough Matchup (with the Nuggets). The Suns have faced a more difficult schedule and are also 2-1, with victories over the Mavericks and Clippers. They lost at the Trail Blazers by just 2 points. Although Golden State obviously has a ton of firepower, Phoenix’s commitment on the defensive end of the floor could make the difference. The Suns’ defensive rating of 104.0 is a slight improvement from their 106.8 rating last season, which ranked 3rd in the league. As for the Warriors, they are allowing 120.7 points per game so far. Look for the home team to win and cover.

