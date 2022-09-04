NBA trade tracker – Grades, details for every deal for the 2022-23 season

Following a flurry of trades around the NBA draft and free agency, fans had been waiting for a potential Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell deal to materialize this summer. With Durant committing to making things work in Brooklyn, that left Mitchell, who was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers after talks with the New York Knicks broke down earlier in the week.

Mitchell joins an Emerging Cavs roster that includes future backcourt mate Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The Jazz rebuild continues as they acquired Cleveland’s first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029 along with two pick swaps in 2026 and 2028. In addition, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji are headed to Utah.

Going back seven months ago, the NBA trade deadline in February saw a bombshell deal between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons and James Harden. But trades were on hiatus for several months.

Earlier this summer, the league’s free-agency frenzy kicked into high gear, including the July 1 deal in which the Boston Celtics are picking up guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers. The Oklahoma City Thunder began a round of trades in mid-June when they sent the No. 30 overall pick to the Denver Nuggets for forward JaMychal Green and two future second-round picks.

The Nuggets also acquired Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Will Barton and Monte Morris. Then, the Houston Rockets acquired the No. 26 overall pick from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for center Christian Wood. The Rockets also get four players on expiring contracts. Also, the Atlanta Hawks acquired Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and a bevy of first-round picks.

Which other draft picks and players are on the move?

Free-Agency Period

Utah Jazz get:

Lauri Markkanen

Ochai Agbaji

Collin Sexton

Three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029)

Two pick swaps (2026, 2028)

Cleveland Cavaliers get:

Donovan Mitchell

Minnesota Timberwolves get:

Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz get:

Malik Beasley

Patrick Beverley

Walker Kessler

Jarred Vanderbilt

Leandro Bolmaro

Four first-round picks

Boston Celtics get:

Malcolm Brogdon

Indiana Pacers get:

Nik Stauskas

Malik Fitts

Juan Morgan

Daniel Theis

Aaron Nesmith

2023 first-round pick

Atlanta Hawks get:

Justin Holiday

Maurice Harkless

2024 lottery-protected first-round pick

Sacramento Kings get:

Kevin Huerter

June 30: Nets acquire O’Neale from Jazz

Brooklyn Nets get:

Royce O’Neale

Utah Jazz get:

2023 first-round pick

Atlanta Hawks get:

Dejounte Murray

San Antonio Spurs get:

Danilo Gallinari

2023 first-round pick (via Charlotte)

2025 first-round pick

2027 first-round pick

Future pick swap with Atlanta

Washington Wizards get:

Will Barton

Monte Morris

Denver Nuggets get:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Ish Smith

Detroit Pistons get:

Nerlens Noel

Alec Burks

Two future second-round picks

Cash considerations

New York Knicks get:

TBD

DRAFT-DAY DEALS

Indiana Pacers get:

Kendall Brown (No. 48 pick in 2022)

Minnesota Timberwolves get:

TBD

Denver Nuggets get:

Ismael Kamagate (No. 46 pick in 2022)

Portland Trail Blazers get:

TBD

Golden State Warriors get:

Ryan Rollins (No. 44 pick in 2022)

Atlanta Hawks get:

Well. 51 picks in 2022

Cash

Charlotte Hornets get:

Bryce McGowens (No. 40 pick in 2022)

Minnesota Timberwolves get:

Two future second-rounders

Memphis Grizzlies get:

Kennedy Chandler (No. 38 pick in 2022)

San Antonio Spurs get:

Future second-round pick

Cash

Dallas Mavericks get:

Jaden Hardy (No. 37 pick in 2022)

Sacramento Kings get:

Two future second-round picks

Minnesota Timberwolves get:

Wendell Moore Jr. (No. 26 pick in 2022)

Houston Rockets get:

TyTy Washington Jr. (No. 29 pick in 2022)

Two future second-round picks

Philadelphia 76ers get:

De’Anthony Melton

Memphis Grizzlies get:

David Roddy (No. 23 pick in 2022)

Danny Green

Memphis Grizzlies get:

Jake LaRavia (No. 19 pick in 2022)

Future second-round pick

Minnesota Timberwolves get:

Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick in 2022)

TyTy Washington Jr. (No. 29 pick in 2022)

Detroit Pistons get:

Jalen Duren (No. 13 pick in 2022)

Kemba Walker

Charlotte Hornets get:

Conditional first-round pick

Four future second-round picks

New York Knicks get:

2025 first-round pick (via Milwaukee)

New York Knicks get:

Three future first-round picks

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

Ousmane Dieng (No. 11 pick in 2022)

Los Angeles Lakers get:

Max Christie (No. 35 pick in 2022)

Orlando Magic get:

Future second-round pick

Cash

Cavaliers pick up second-round pick

Cleveland Cavaliers get:

Isaiah Mobley (No. 49 pick in 2022)

Sacramento Kings get:

Draft rights to Sasha Vezenkov (No. 57 pick in 2017)

PRE-DRAFT DEALS

Portland Trail Blazers get:

Jeremy Grant

Well. 46 picks in 2022

Detroit Pistons get:

2025 first-round pick (via Milwaukee Bucks)

Well. 36 picks in 2022

2025 second-round pick

2026 second-round pick

Dallas Mavericks get:

Christian Wood

Houston Rockets get:

Boban Marjanovic

Marquese Chriss

Trey Burke

Sterling Brown

Well. 26 picks

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

And Mychal Green

2027 first-round pick

Denver Nuggets get:

2022 No. 30 picks

Two future second-round picks