NBA trade tracker – Grades, details for every deal for the 2022-23 season

Following a flurry of trades around the NBA draft and free agency, fans had been waiting for a potential Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell deal to materialize this summer. With Durant committing to making things work in Brooklyn, that left Mitchell, who was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers after talks with the New York Knicks broke down earlier in the week.
Mitchell joins an Emerging Cavs roster that includes future backcourt mate Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The Jazz rebuild continues as they acquired Cleveland’s first-round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029 along with two pick swaps in 2026 and 2028. In addition, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji are headed to Utah.
Going back seven months ago, the NBA trade deadline in February saw a bombshell deal between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons and James Harden. But trades were on hiatus for several months.
Earlier this summer, the league’s free-agency frenzy kicked into high gear, including the July 1 deal in which the Boston Celtics are picking up guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers. The Oklahoma City Thunder began a round of trades in mid-June when they sent the No. 30 overall pick to the Denver Nuggets for forward JaMychal Green and two future second-round picks.
The Nuggets also acquired Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Will Barton and Monte Morris. Then, the Houston Rockets acquired the No. 26 overall pick from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for center Christian Wood. The Rockets also get four players on expiring contracts. Also, the Atlanta Hawks acquired Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and a bevy of first-round picks.
Which other draft picks and players are on the move?
Free-Agency Period
Utah Jazz get:
Lauri Markkanen
Ochai Agbaji
Collin Sexton
Three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029)
Two pick swaps (2026, 2028)
Cleveland Cavaliers get:
Donovan Mitchell
Minnesota Timberwolves get:
Rudy Gobert
Utah Jazz get:
Malik Beasley
Patrick Beverley
Walker Kessler
Jarred Vanderbilt
Leandro Bolmaro
Four first-round picks
Boston Celtics get:
Malcolm Brogdon
Indiana Pacers get:
Nik Stauskas
Malik Fitts
Juan Morgan
Daniel Theis
Aaron Nesmith
2023 first-round pick
Atlanta Hawks get:
Justin Holiday
Maurice Harkless
2024 lottery-protected first-round pick
Sacramento Kings get:
Kevin Huerter
June 30: Nets acquire O’Neale from Jazz
Brooklyn Nets get:
Royce O’Neale
Utah Jazz get:
2023 first-round pick
Atlanta Hawks get:
Dejounte Murray
San Antonio Spurs get:
Danilo Gallinari
2023 first-round pick (via Charlotte)
2025 first-round pick
2027 first-round pick
Future pick swap with Atlanta
Washington Wizards get:
Will Barton
Monte Morris
Denver Nuggets get:
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Ish Smith
Detroit Pistons get:
Nerlens Noel
Alec Burks
Two future second-round picks
Cash considerations
New York Knicks get:
TBD
DRAFT-DAY DEALS
Indiana Pacers get:
Kendall Brown (No. 48 pick in 2022)
Minnesota Timberwolves get:
TBD
Denver Nuggets get:
Ismael Kamagate (No. 46 pick in 2022)
Portland Trail Blazers get:
TBD
Golden State Warriors get:
Ryan Rollins (No. 44 pick in 2022)
Atlanta Hawks get:
Well. 51 picks in 2022
Cash
Charlotte Hornets get:
Bryce McGowens (No. 40 pick in 2022)
Minnesota Timberwolves get:
Two future second-rounders
Memphis Grizzlies get:
Kennedy Chandler (No. 38 pick in 2022)
San Antonio Spurs get:
Future second-round pick
Cash
Dallas Mavericks get:
Jaden Hardy (No. 37 pick in 2022)
Sacramento Kings get:
Two future second-round picks
Minnesota Timberwolves get:
Wendell Moore Jr. (No. 26 pick in 2022)
Houston Rockets get:
TyTy Washington Jr. (No. 29 pick in 2022)
Two future second-round picks
Philadelphia 76ers get:
De’Anthony Melton
Memphis Grizzlies get:
David Roddy (No. 23 pick in 2022)
Danny Green
Memphis Grizzlies get:
Jake LaRavia (No. 19 pick in 2022)
Future second-round pick
Minnesota Timberwolves get:
Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick in 2022)
TyTy Washington Jr. (No. 29 pick in 2022)
Detroit Pistons get:
Jalen Duren (No. 13 pick in 2022)
Kemba Walker
Charlotte Hornets get:
Conditional first-round pick
Four future second-round picks
New York Knicks get:
2025 first-round pick (via Milwaukee)
New York Knicks get:
Three future first-round picks
Oklahoma City Thunder get:
Ousmane Dieng (No. 11 pick in 2022)
Los Angeles Lakers get:
Max Christie (No. 35 pick in 2022)
Orlando Magic get:
Future second-round pick
Cash
Cavaliers pick up second-round pick
Cleveland Cavaliers get:
Isaiah Mobley (No. 49 pick in 2022)
Sacramento Kings get:
Draft rights to Sasha Vezenkov (No. 57 pick in 2017)
PRE-DRAFT DEALS
Portland Trail Blazers get:
Jeremy Grant
Well. 46 picks in 2022
Detroit Pistons get:
2025 first-round pick (via Milwaukee Bucks)
Well. 36 picks in 2022
2025 second-round pick
2026 second-round pick
Dallas Mavericks get:
Christian Wood
Houston Rockets get:
Boban Marjanovic
Marquese Chriss
Trey Burke
Sterling Brown
Well. 26 picks
Oklahoma City Thunder get:
And Mychal Green
2027 first-round pick
Denver Nuggets get:
2022 No. 30 picks
Two future second-round picks
