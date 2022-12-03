NBA Trade Season: Dallas Mavs Should Keep Tabs on Slumping Chicago Bulls

Although the Dallas Mavericks are feeling good after blowing out the New York Knicks on Saturday to get back to .500, the team could still use some roster upgrades on the trade market.

The problem for Dallas, though, is that its asset cupboard isn’t as strong as opposing teams might like it to be. Because of this, we’ve gotten the sense that the Mavs might be willing to take a patient approach and wait for the offseason after the final first-round pick from the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis trade finally (hopefully) conveys to the Knicks. That will open up much more pick flexibility for the Mavs, and in theory, give them a better chance of getting their foot in the door when it comes to big trade opportunities.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button