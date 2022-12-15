NBA trade season: Bradley Beal and more players to watch

The Unofficial start of the NBA trade season is here, as players who signed new contracts over the offseason are now eligible on the market. The Crossover staff weighs in on the players and teams they’re keeping an eye on.

Name a player you think is likely to be moved this trade season.

Howard Beck: Bojan Bogdanović. When the Pistons acquired the veteran sniper from the Jazz in September, it looked like a win-now play, a move to bolster their young-but-talented core, accelerate their evolution and maybe chase a play-in spot. But Cade Cunningham’s Shin injury torpedoed those hopes, and now he’s headed for season-ending surgery. Bogdanović suddenly doesn’t have much value to the Pistons (8–22). But every contending team would love to have him and his .437 success rate from the arc. His skill set would make him an easy fit on just about every playoff team.

