HOUSTON — The NBA’s trading season will begin on Thursday, and Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon will be a highly sought-after target.

Several playoff-caliber teams will place bids on the veteran guard between now and the trade deadline on Feb. 9.

According to The Athletic, the Rockets are willing to deal Gordon in a trade. But Houston would like to receive a first-round pick in the exchange. The Rockets recently held talks with the Phoenix Suns, and the deal would have been a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Suns also expressed interest in third-year forward KJ Martin, but his trade value has remained low outside of Phoenix.

Gordon has played a critical role for the Rockets since he signed with the franchise as a free agent in 2016. Six years later, his departure appears inevitable.

The Rockets came close to trading Gordon to the Philadelphia 76ers on the night of the NBA Draft in June, but both parties failed to agree on compensation.

At 33 years old, Gordon is the elder statement for a team with an average age of 23.5. A source told Inside the Rockets that Coach Stephen Silas has deep admiration for Gordon due to his leadership presence.

His leadership is the reason Silas, Jalen Green and several other players felt Grateful Houston decided not to trade Gordon at the trade deadline last February.

