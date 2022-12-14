NBA Trade Season: Are Eric Gordon’s Houston Rockets Days Numbered?

HOUSTON — The NBA’s trading season will begin on Thursday, and Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon will be a highly sought-after target.

Several playoff-caliber teams will place bids on the veteran guard between now and the trade deadline on Feb. 9.

According to The Athletic, the Rockets are willing to deal Gordon in a trade. But Houston would like to receive a first-round pick in the exchange. The Rockets recently held talks with the Phoenix Suns, and the deal would have been a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

