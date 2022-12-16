NBA Trade Rumors: Which trade package should the Lakers send out?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country.

With the Dec. 15 deadline upon us, that means trade talks can begin to get serious around the league. The Lakers have a pair of trade packages that have been rumored most around the league, one being Russell Westbrook plus draft picks and the other being Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley plus potential picks.

Coming into the season, there would have been no debate as to who fans would rather move on from. But strong play off the bench in a new role from Westbrook paired with generally awful play from PatBev and Nunn have swayed things quite drastically.

In our latest SB Nation Reacts survey, we ask the question of which trade package should the Lakers be focused on sending out.

As it stands, the Lakers may have tipped their hand as to which they’re preferring. The latest report on Westbrook is that the team was growing more likely to keep Westbrook because of his strong play off the bench.

At the same time, PatBev is reportedly looking at his next destination in Minnesota after such a dismal performance in purple and gold this season so far. And Kendrick Nunn, amidst his own disappointing season, is campaigning for more playing time.

In short, it’s not going well for those two!

The Lakers have also reportedly shown a preference in the two deals, at least in the short term again. In November, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that the team was more in favor of dealing Nunn and Beverley and even possibly retaining Westbrook.

Is that an approach you agree the Lakers should take? Let us know!