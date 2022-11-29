NBA trade Rumors update: Russell Westbrook, John Collins and Jae Crowder all could be on the move

The NBA is part unbelievable skill, part Hollywood drama, and many parts Gossip channel. That is no more evident than the daily Rumors that fly around social media and sports talk shows. Even with the trade deadline over three months, we have seen reports on almost every team concerning a trade. The Los Angles Lakers, of course, have dominated the rumor mill but are hardly the only team rumored to be looking to improve their team.

Some Rumors have been lingering since training camp, and some are much more recent. Here are some of the latest trade Rumors that have fans firing up the trade machine.

Trade Rumors that have been kicking around for a while

Los Angles Laker’s ongoing attempt to move is from Russell Westbrook

These trade rumors have been making the rounds for the last few months. They picked up steam when the Lakers got off to one of their worst starts in franchise history. Reportedly the Pacers were interested in the trade, but the Lakers were not willing to part with multiple future first-round picks, and that’s why a deal has not been made.

Earlier in the year, Per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers, and Pacers discussed a “multiplayer deal” that went “nowhere” because Indiana didn’t think the offer was good enough to continue talking. The trade Rumors have simmered a little, with the Lakers winning five out of their last six games, but they will pick back up once the December 15th deadline passes that allow a large group of players to be traded that were not eligible up until that point .

Even with the improved play, you have to imagine the Lakers will continue to make some calls trying to maximize the combination of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Phoenix Suns are still trying to move Jae Crowder.

Another ongoing trade rumor with some obvious merit concerns the Phoenix Suns attempts to move Jae Crowder. Crowder has not played a minute for the Suns this year after not reaching a contract extension this offseason. Crowder didn’t even take the court after Cam Johnson went down a few weeks ago. The Suns have been rumored to be in talks with a few different Eastern Conference teams.

The Miami Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Atlanta Hawks are all teams rumored to have been in talks with the Suns at some point this season. The latest rumor is that one Western Conference team has jumped into the picture. The Golden State Warriors are reportedly interested in the veteran forward. It would be a bit of a surprise if the Suns were to make a deal with the Warriors directly or as part of a multi-team deal, considering they are the Suns’ Rival out west.

A couple of weeks ago, Marc Stein reported that the Suns were getting close to a deal, coinciding with Crowder sending out a Cryptic message through his IG page. Nothing has materialized yet, but the Suns may also be waiting for more players to be available after December 15th.

More recent trade Rumors

Atlanta Hawks and John Collins and/or Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Hawks are reportedly looking to move John Collins possibly. The six-year forward, who has battled injuries since coming into the league, is averaging his lowest point per game total since his rookie year, lowest three-point percentage, and lowest field goal percentage of his career. That could be a big reason why the Hawks want to move Collins.

Collins signed a five-year, 125 million-dollar deal after the Hawks 2021 playoff run, but multiple people who covered the NBA said that Collins is the most likely Hawk to be moved. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischerthe Utah Jazz is one team with interest in the floor-spacing, rim-rattling Collins:

But what if Utah is no longer content with joining the race for prized prospect Victor Wembanyama? The Jazz’s interest in Hawks forward John Collins is real, league sources said, and would seem to indicate Utah is considering how to add to this winning unit rather than subtract from it. Right now, the likelihood of Collins Landing in Salt Lake City, though, seems low. Atlanta approached the Jazz about swapping Collins for Markkanen, sources said, which did not generate any traction.

Marc Stein also echoed this possible move, but with the surprise play of Lauri Markkanen this season, you have to believe the Jazz would have no interest in this deal. However, it seems likely the Hawks will continue to shop deals to move on for the big man.

Of additional note, the Hawks are also potentially shopping for a new home for injured wing Bogdan Bogdanovic, with the Suns also being named as a potential partner by The Ringer. Ironically, the Suns drafted Bodgonovic in 2014 only to trade away his rights before he ever made it to the NBA. Phoenix packaged the Serbian as part of a deal that netted them Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss in 2016. Needless to say, that didn’t work out so well for Phoenix.

The New York Knicks want a first-round pick for Immanuel Quickley.

In somewhat surprising news that came out recently, the New York Knicks were reportedly willing to listen to offers for Immanuel Quickley, and the starting point is a first-round pick. The 23-year-old guard has shown flashes over the last couple of seasons but has not been able to carve out a prominent role with the Knicks.

He is only averaging 22.3 minutes a game this season, and Shams Charania of The Athletic has reported that the young guard is on the trading block.

It would be surprising for the Knicks to move on from a potential talent like Quickley. Yes, they brought in prize-free agent Jalen Brunson and are high on Quentin Grimes, but usually, teams don’t move on from young talent so early in their career.

Other names mentioned in rumor circles are Tobias Harris, Eric Gordon, and Harrison Barnes. Even though we haven’t had any significant trades yet, we may start to see more movement in the next couple of weeks once the list of available players that can be traded expands after December 15th.

We will continue to provide NBA trade rumor updates through the next few months leading up to the trade deadline.