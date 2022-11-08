NBA trade rumors: Terry Rozier, Harrison Barnes biggest trade candidates one month into 2022-23 season

We’re one month into the 2022-23 NBA season and there have been some big surprises, which could lead to a shift in the potential trade market. Here’s a look at which players are likely to be on the move as the trade deadline approaches.

The guard is back after a scary ankle injury early in the season, but this is clearly a reset year for Charlotte. The Hornets will try to move off big salaries, one of which is Rozier. There’s aa belief the Lakers are interested in the guard, who is still a proven scorer capable of providing some help to a contender. Look for the Hornets to make a deal here by the deadline.

Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

This thought keeps on persisting but the Pacers are eventually going to take on future assets as they start trending down this season. Indiana can move off both players, who are on expiring deals. Hield has tremendous value as a shooter, while Turner can bolster the interior for a contender.

Barnes is a Veteran on an expiring deal and the Kings are going to want Davion Mitchell to get more playing time. Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk have played well, which makes Barnes expandable. He could provide wing depth for a contender at a potential bargain price.

More names to watch