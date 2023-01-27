NBA Trade Rumors: San Antonio Spurs Have ‘Less Urgency’ to Deal Jakob Poeltl?

The San Antonio Spurs are two weeks away from the NBA trade deadline and the team has to make some big decisions regarding its best assets.

Topping the list of big decisions is what the team will do with Jakob Poeltl.

Poeltl Ranks No. 6 on The Athletic’s NBA Trade Deadline Big Board, but the Spurs may not be as keen to deal him as they once were.

“There appears to be less urgency for the San Antonio Spurs to trade the 27-year-old Austrian center because both sides appear open to a new contract this summer,” The Athletic writes. “Based on current reporting, that has led to a high asking price of multiple first-round picks, although the Spurs could easily reduce that over the next few weeks. The bigger question is where Poeltl fits in the center hierarchy, as he has been a consistently strong rim protector before this season but has been below that standard this season. If he gets back to that defensive foundation and maintains the Offensive growth we have seen, Poeltl will be a valuable center either in San Antonio or elsewhere.”

