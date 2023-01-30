NBA Trade Rumors: San Antonio Spurs ‘Closely Monitoring’ Charlotte Hornets PF Jalen McDaniels

The San Antonio Spurs are entering the race for one of the young forwards on the trade market.

According to The Athletic, the Spurs are among the teams interested in Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels.

“Forward Jalen McDaniels continues to be a name several teams like the Suns, Raptors, Jazz, Pacers and Spurs are closely monitoring, but the Hornets value the 6-foot-9 forward whom they have developed over the past four seasons,” The Athletic writes. “Teams with interest and cap space this offseason, such as the Jazz, Pacers and Spurs, may opt to wait until free agency to court McDaniels, who will be unrestricted, instead of trading an asset to acquire him now while having to compensate him in July.”

