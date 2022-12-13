NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic Shopping Veterans?

ORLANDO – With the NBA just days away from the Unofficial start of the trade season, more Rumors are beginning to fly, and some involve the Orlando Magic.

Bleacher Report writes that the Magic is “expected to shop Gary Harris, Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba.”

Harris, 28, signed a two-year deal this offseason but has been limited to just six games with knee and hamstring injuries. As a 36 percent three-point shooter during his career, Harris could provide a veteran presence off the bench for a contender in need of shooting. However, that’s also why the Magic like him, as he provides a skill not as developed within the rest of the roster.

Ross, 31, is in the final year of his contract, making him possibly the most likely player to be dealt. This isn’t the first time Ross has dealt with trade rumors, but the Magic clearly like his value and veteran leadership. The question for Orlando will be whether the team finds a trade worth making for someone who provides as much off the court as he does on.

Bamba, 24, could bring back the biggest Haul for any prospective Magic trade target. He signed a two-year deal this summer and is enjoying a solid season for Orlando, averaging 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds. He’s also shooting over 38 percent from beyond the three-point line. For any team needing a big man who can space the floor, Bamba is one of the best candidates. When Wendell Carter Jr. returns from injury, the frontcourt will be even more crowded and Bamba will have to fight for backup minutes alongside Moe Wagner, who has had arguably his best season to date.

The Magic has built a strong chemistry with the team it has, so trading any player will come with consequences. It’s up to the front office to determine whether the pros will eventually outweigh the cons.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

