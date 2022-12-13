NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic Shopping Veterans?

ORLANDO – With the NBA just days away from the Unofficial start of the trade season, more Rumors are beginning to fly, and some involve the Orlando Magic.

Bleacher Report writes that the Magic is “expected to shop Gary Harris, Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba.”

Harris, 28, signed a two-year deal this offseason but has been limited to just six games with knee and hamstring injuries. As a 36 percent three-point shooter during his career, Harris could provide a veteran presence off the bench for a contender in need of shooting. However, that’s also why the Magic like him, as he provides a skill not as developed within the rest of the roster.

