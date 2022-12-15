NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic Making Mo Bamba ‘Available’?

ORLANDO – Today is the official start of the trade season, as more than 90 percent of the league’s players become eligible to be dealt. However, one Orlando Magic exception is making waves in the trade waters.

According to Bleacher Report, the Magic is making Mo Bamba ‘available’ in trade talks. The Orlando Magic re-signed Bamba to trade him; at least, that’s how it appears. His role has diminished this season with the arrival of No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and the emergence of Bol Bol.

Bamba (who can’t be dealt until mid-January) is on a two-year $20.6 million contract, but the second season is non-guaranteed. Orlando would like a first but may be looking for younger players who can grow with its young team longer term.

The Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers, Kings and Raptors may have interest, among others. The Magic (8-20), who have one of the worst records in the league, may also look to move Veterans Gary Harris and Terrence Ross. Teams who miss out on the flashier available wings may give Orlando a call.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button