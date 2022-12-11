NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic Interested in Toronto Raptors Guard Fred VanVleet?

ORLANDO – Fred VanVleet will don his Toronto Raptors jersey Tonight against the Orlando Magic. But could there be a chance he swaps out red for blue very soon?

According to Bleacher Report, the Raptors might be looking to restructure their team soon if it doesn’t improve from its .500 mark. A player who could be on the block is VanVleet.

“The timeline of their players don’t match,” one source said. “They have good players, but it will be interesting to see how they navigate with OG [Anunoby] and Fred [VanVleet].

