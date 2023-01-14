NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic Deal For Former Top-5 Pick Isaac Okoro?

The Orlando Magic could be looking to make some small adjustments to the roster as the NBA Trade Deadline draws near.

The Magic has several Veterans that could provide leadership and specific skills necessary for contending teams, including Gary Harris.

Harris, 28, is averaging 8.6 points per game while shooting just over 39 percent from beyond the three-point line. For teams looking for a distance-shooting threat, Harris is one of the best names on the market.

Bleacher Report suggests that the Cleveland Cavaliers could be looking at Harris as a potential trade target. The Cavs shoot 36.2 percent from distance, which ranks 13th in the league.

If the Magic deal Harris, the team could want a young player with upside in return, and that could be third-year pro Isaac Okoro.

Okoro, 21, was drafted fifth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. He has gotten a little lost in the Cavs’ scheme with the addition of Donovan Mitchell, and he has come off the bench for the majority of the season after primarily starting in his first two years in Cleveland. He’s also averaging a career-low 5.3 points per game.

In a potential deal, Harris would go to Cleveland, while Okoro would come to Orlando.

To match salaries, the Cavs would also send Dylan Windler, who hasn’t played yet this season, to the Magic.

Okoro provides athleticism, youth and potential to the second unit, and it would be interesting to see how a change of scenery would work for a player who was a top-5 pick just three years ago.

The Magic try and hope for some upside while trading away a player in Harris who is valuable, but probably wouldn’t yield such a Haul if he were to be traded in the offseason.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.