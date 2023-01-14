NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic Deal For Former Top-5 Pick Isaac Okoro?

The Orlando Magic could be looking to make some small adjustments to the roster as the NBA Trade Deadline draws near.

The Magic has several Veterans that could provide leadership and specific skills necessary for contending teams, including Gary Harris.

Harris, 28, is averaging 8.6 points per game while shooting just over 39 percent from beyond the three-point line. For teams looking for a distance-shooting threat, Harris is one of the best names on the market.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button