NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic ‘Aggressive’ or Standing Pat?

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic is a month away from the trade deadline, but conversations aren’t picking up too much yet.

According to Bleacher Report, the Magic hasn’t shown aggressiveness yet to trade away veterans.

“One of the unintended consequences of the play-in tournament is a chilling of the trade market,” one Eastern Conference executive told Bleacher Report. “When almost the whole league can make the Playoffs [through the play-in], you just don’t have as many sellers in December or January. End of the month, we’ll see more action leading into February.”

The Magic sit just four games back of the play-in tournament, and Orlando wants to strive towards that goal.

“Bottle that energy up, use it every game and I think we’ll have a good shot,” Well. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero said after the team beat the Oklahoma City Thunder last week.

The Magic could trade Veterans like Terrence Ross, Mo Bamba and Gary Harris, but Orlando might want to have those players as it attempts to return to the playoffs.

It’s a Tricky situation, which is why the next month is crucial in terms of wins and losses for the Magic as the team makes key decisions before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

