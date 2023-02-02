NBA trade rumors: New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns among teams to watch for OG Anunoby

The Toronto Raptors may be the most interesting team to watch ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. They are 12th in the Eastern Conference at 23-29, a full game behind the Pacers for the final spot in the play-in tournament. They are percentage points behind the Bulls, who have two games in hand, for 11th.

Their disappointing season could lead to the Raptors blowing things up, with forward OG Anunoby possibly being their best trade asset. If he indeed becomes available, he will have a long list of suitors.

Shams Charania of The Athletic joined FanDuel TV on Wednesday and reported that the Suns, Knicks, Pelicans and Pacers are all teams who could make a move for Anunoby.

Michael Grange of Sportsnet added that it is “widely believed” that the Knicks could offer three future first-round picks for Anunoby. New York is sitting on multiple future first-round picks as a result of trades including ones for Kristaps Porzingis and Ousmane Dieng.

Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals. He is shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range on 5.2 attempts from deep per game. But Anunoby will miss at least the next four games after suffering a wrist injury on Friday in a loss at Golden State.

The Knicks have been one of the better surprises in the NBA this season. They are seventh in the East at 27-25, two games behind the Heat for the sixth seed and more importantly, a guaranteed playoff spot. They didn’t land Donovan Mitchell in the offseason but have gotten All-Star level play from big signee Jalen Brunson, who is averaging 22.8 points and 6.2 assists.

Gary Trent Jr.’s price tag Revealed

In addition to Anunoby, guard Gary Trent Jr. is another name who could be dealt from Toronto before the trade deadline.

Grange reported that Trent’s value is “a protected first-round or two good second-round picks,” in addition to a matching salary. Trent has a cap hit of about $17.5 million and a player option next season with a cap hit of almost $18.8 million.

This season, Trent is averaging a career-high 18.6 points and is shooting 36.7% from three on 7.3 attempts per game.

Atlanta Hawks adjust asking price on John Collins

Another name that has been floated as a potential player to watch before the trade deadline is Hawks forward John Collins. The Hawks are eighth in the East at 25-26 and Collins is having his worst offensive season since his rookie year.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Hawks have lowered their asking price and are looking more at getting a quality player or quality players for Collins and not necessarily a first-round pick.

The Hawks have had trouble finding a new home for Collins because of his contract, which has two years and a player option left totaling roughly $78.5 million.

This season, Collins is averaging 13.5 points, the fewest since his rookie season, and is shooting a career low 51.3% from the field and 25.9% from three.

