NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers’ Russell Westbrook to Orlando Magic in ‘Swing For The Fences’?

ORLANDO – The NBA Trade Deadline is just four weeks away, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is arguably the biggest potential name on the block.

Although his chances of being traded aren’t as likely as they were a year ago, the Lakers have the potential to get something for him before risking letting him walk as a free agent this offseason.

A team that could make a Hail Mary and trade for his services is the Orlando Magic.

“No matter Orlando’s approach to the play-in tournament, they should at least swing for the fences by trying to acquire Russell Westbrook,” ClutchPoints writes. “Regardless of whether they decide to keep the seasoned point guard, Orlando might develop into an interesting destination for Russ. The Magic could also receive an unprotected first-round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a potential deal. In exchange, Orlando will just part with Veterans who don’t match the team’s long-term timeline.”

Those Veterans who don’t match the team’s long-term timeline that make sense for the Lakers? Terrence Ross, Gary Harris and Mo Bamba.

Ross, a ten-year NBA Veteran could fit well in any NBA system with his streakiness from beyond the arc and 3 and D abilities, currently averages eight points per game while shooting 37.5% from long range.

Harris, on the other hand, is under a guaranteed $13 million contract that makes him an intriguing trade piece for Orlando to ship.

Bamba, 24, is averaging 7.9 points per game this season and is on a very tradable contract, making only $10.3 million this year. They could make up to the same amount next season, but it is non-guaranteed.

It’s certainly a longshot for Westbrook to be traded, and for him to come to Orlando at that, but if the Magic don’t make the call, then there is definitely no chance of it happening.

