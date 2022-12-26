NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Interested in San Antonio Spurs Vets Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson?

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to be one of the biggest sellers during the NBA trade season, and some of the pieces that could be moving on are Veterans Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson.

The Athletic reports that Poeltl and Richardson are two names to watch as potential targets for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Poeltl, 27, is in his seventh NBA season and is putting up respectable numbers of 12.1 points and nine rebounds per game. As the team’s starting center, Poeltl is blocking opportunities for players like promising two-way big Charles Bassey and Isaiah Roby, who the team signed this offseason.

