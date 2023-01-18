NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Deal For Orlando Magic Guard Terrence Ross?

The NBA trade deadline is a little over three weeks away, and the Orlando Magic could pull the trigger on a deal or two.

Rumors are Flying as the Feb. 9 trade deadline inches closer, and one of the players possibly on the move is Veteran Sharpshooter Terrence Ross.

ESPN Suggested an idea that sends Ross to the Los Angeles Lakers for Patrick Beverley and the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick.

Ross, who turns 32 on Feb. 5, is averaging eight points per game while providing veteran leadership for the Magic. As the longest-tenured player in Orlando, Ross is a fan favorite and someone with immense value to the franchise.

