NBA trade rumors: Looking at trade machine deals for Lakers involving DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the subject of trade rumors for a long time and this season is no different, especially with the way Anthony Davis and LeBron James are playing. After a rough start to the season, the Lakers have played well enough to suggest they could compete for a title with the right trade. Will the front office be willing to sacrifice future assets for a win-now move? Here’s a few trades the Lakers might be able to pull off.

Trade 1

Wizards get: Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker, Kendrick Nunn, 2027 protected first-round pick

Lakers get: Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford

The Lakers aren’t going to be able to swing a deal for Bradley Beal without Russell Westbrook going back to Washington and that’s not happening. It’s ironic the Lakers want to make a move for Kuzma, who they sent to the Wizards in the Westbrook deal. The forward is playing well and the Wizards are unlikely to pay him the contract he wants, so might as well ship him out. Parting with Reaves is tough, but Kuzma’s scoring and familiarity with the organization will be an immediate boost. Gafford is a solid rotation piece as well in the frontcourt, where the Lakers are thin behind Davis.

Trade 2

Bulls get: Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker, Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr., 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick

Lakers get: DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso

It’s funny how this trade also involves a former Laker. Caruso would fit in the rotation and would be a big benefit defensively, but the real prize here is DeRozan. His playoff failures are well documented, but he’d be an awesome third star for LA. The Bulls get to shed long-term salary, add future draft assets and take a chance on some younger players. Beverley getting to play in his hometown would be another nice touch.

Trade 3

Pistons get: Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, 2027 protected first-round pick

Lakers get: Bojan Bogdanovic

The Pistons are going to get a lot of offers for Bogdanovic, who has been the steal of the offseason. He’d fit extremely well with the Lakers and most importantly, provide some shooting. The Protections on the pick will likely be light, while Detroit gets some salary relief as well.