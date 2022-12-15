NBA trade rumors: Looking at trade machine deals for Heat involving Bojan Bogdanovic, Eric Gordon, Jae Crowder

The Miami Heat have looked like a shell of themselves this season, struggling to battle injuries and better competition across the Eastern conference. The Heat were a shot away from making the NBA Finals last year. Will Pat Riley go all-in once again to try to lift this team to the playoffs?

Trade 1

Pistons get: Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson, 2023 first-round pick

Heat get: Bojan Bogdanovic

Bogdanovic would be a welcome addition in South Beach, as he fits perfectly in this rotation. Giving up Robinson is tough from a shooting standpoint, but he wasn’t getting playoff minutes anyway. Jovic is a developmental asset for Detroit, who will gladly take a first-round pick that could be a Lottery selection if things don’t work out for Miami. It’s a risky move but one the Heat might be desperate to make.

Trade 2

Rockets get: Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson, 2023 protected first-round pick

Heat get: Eric Gordon, Usman Garuba

This is effectively the Heat dealing similar assets but getting one additional player back. Gordon is a veteran who can provide some helpful minutes in the playoffs, while Garuba is a potential defensive force the Heat will be happy to develop. It has less upside than the first trade but comes with a bit less risk on the draft pick side.

Trade 3

Suns get: Max Strus, Victor Oladipo

Heat get: Jae Crowder

The Heat have familiarity with Crowder, who would be a nice 3-and-D wing to take pressure off Jimmy Butler on one end of the floor. Giving up two rotation players will be tough, but Strus can be an inconsistent shooter and Oladipo is a shell of what he once was. The Suns might not get more than this for Crowder, who is a solid starter when motivated.