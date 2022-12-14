NBA Trade Rumors: How Bojan Bogdanovic, Nerlens Noel Trade with Detroit Pistons Could Work for Dallas Mavs

As the old saying goes, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. It might be a small fire, but it’s a fire nonetheless.

With the February trade deadline getting closer by the day, NBA trade Rumors are starting to heat up, and the Dallas Mavericks have come up with quite a few of them.

On Tuesday, the Mavs were linked to Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel in a report by The Athletic, calling Dallas one of the teams that has been “most engaged” when it comes to a potential trade for the big man. This is the second time in less than a week that the Mavs-Noel connection has been mentioned.

